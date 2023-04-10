ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

