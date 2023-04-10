Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 11,672 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $95.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

