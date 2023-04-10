Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 290 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

