Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

