Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

