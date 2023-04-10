Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

