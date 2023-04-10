Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,057,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $37,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.