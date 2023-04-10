Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.77 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.