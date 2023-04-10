Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

