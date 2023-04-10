Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 218 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $350.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $572.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

