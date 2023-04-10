Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,294 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

