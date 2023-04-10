Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 481 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.