Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

OSK opened at $76.38 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

