Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.93 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

