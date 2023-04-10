Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

PTVE opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,441 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

