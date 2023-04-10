Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

