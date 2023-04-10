Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

