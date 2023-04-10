Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.