Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $254.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.95. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

