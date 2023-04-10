Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.