Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

