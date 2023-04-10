Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.