Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,507 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

