Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,285 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.