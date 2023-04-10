Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Activity

Polaris Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $102.88 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

