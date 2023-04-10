Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

