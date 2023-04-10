Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.