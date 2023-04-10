Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.