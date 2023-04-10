Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $381,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $150,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $277.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.49. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

