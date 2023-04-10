Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

