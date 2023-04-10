Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $394,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

