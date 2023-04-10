Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.