Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

