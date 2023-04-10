Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

