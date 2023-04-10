Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $127.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

