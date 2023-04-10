Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

