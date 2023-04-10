Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING opened at $180.13 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

