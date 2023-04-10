Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $241.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

