Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 241,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 272,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.