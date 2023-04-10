Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 635,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRP opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.