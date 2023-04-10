Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

