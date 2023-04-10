Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

LECO stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

