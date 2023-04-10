Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of BURL opened at $193.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

