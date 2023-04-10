Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 10,101 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Graco by 131.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 231,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

GGG stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

