Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 145 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

