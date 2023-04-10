Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 161 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.13 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

