Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 19,209 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.