Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

