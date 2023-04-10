Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 247 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

CHK stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

