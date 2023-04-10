Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 281 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.